Twitch has seen growth in spectators by 6% in January 2024, reaching 1.9 billion hours of viewing, according to data collected by StreamElements and Rainmaker for the usual monthly State of the Stream report. Last year, January viewing hours stopped at 1.8 billion.
Over the course of the month, the hours of daily view they reached 61.4 million on average, recording constant growth since September 2023.
The launch of Palworld, which alone garnered 59 million views, helped the result.
Most viewed on Twitch
- Grand Theft Auto 5 – 179 million
- League of Legends – 101 million
- Escape from Tarkov – 82 million
- Fortnite – 66 million
- Palworld – 59 million
- Valorant – 57 million
- CS:GO – 51 million
- Minecraft – 45 million
- DOTA 2 – 43 million
As you can see i most viewed games however, they were the same as always: GTA 5 and League of Legends. The only new addition to the ranking, which is decidedly stale, is actually Palworld, but the growth of Escape from Tarkov should also be noted, thanks to the rewards given by some channels.
#Twitch #viewers #grew #January
Leave a Reply