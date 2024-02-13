Twitch has seen growth in spectators by 6% in January 2024, reaching 1.9 billion hours of viewing, according to data collected by StreamElements and Rainmaker for the usual monthly State of the Stream report. Last year, January viewing hours stopped at 1.8 billion.

Over the course of the month, the hours of daily view they reached 61.4 million on average, recording constant growth since September 2023.

The launch of Palworld, which alone garnered 59 million views, helped the result.