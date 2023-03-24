Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming present in various fields, and Twitch is no stranger to it, to the extent that one of its channels based on sponge Bob He takes advantage of it in a peculiar way.

This is ai_sponge, which currently has over 21,000 followers. This presents the characters of this Nickelodeon cartoon as 3D models that act according to the instructions given by the viewers of the transmissions.

The basis of how ai_sponge works is an AI that generates the episodes of the program but takes into account the suggestions provided by the public.

One of the most recent episodes shows the beloved character leaning towards communism, and even a hamburger that has semen as an ingredient.

Yes, since people are the ones giving ideas, results of this type can be expected and could affect this idea in the long run.

Fountain: Twitch.

AI-based Twitch channels have appeared in the past like this one from sponge Boband due to the same user suggestions they ended up being closed by the company behind the service.

All because they began to touch on very sensitive topics and violate the guidelines. It is necessary to point out that this channel It is intended for an adult audience and you must be 18 years or older to watch the newest broadcasts for obvious reasons.

How many episodes does the Spongebob cartoon have?

While this channel sponge Bob either SpongeBob SquarePants with IA remains on Twitch the cartoon continues on Nickelodeon and has 282 episodes so far.

These are divided into 13 seasons and the most recent one began on October 22, 2020. This one is still on the air and does not have a date for it to end; So far it comprises 26 episodes. It should be noted that each episode is subdivided into different stories.

So the adventures of this sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea go beyond the count mentioned above. Regarding animated films, SpongeBob has four.

But another one is on the way, which will premiere on May 23, 2025. Likewise, two films are being planned that would become spin-offs or derivatives of the main series. But none of these new projects have a title yet.

In addition to sponge Bob we have more geek information on EarthGamer.