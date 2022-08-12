Some internet sites used Twitch to stream pirated copies from movie just launched Hollywood, from producers like Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix and others. Of course, this is piracy and the sites in question have come under investigation.

In a DMCA filed in a Californian court, the MPA together with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, asked for information about some pirate sites and who manages them. In short, we try to trace the names and surnames, physical addresses, telephone numbers and IP addresses.

According to the two groups, the Suicide Squad, Salt, Gold Rush and Deadliest Catch movies were offered by pirate sites that did not host the content directly, but provided links to Twitch servers.

Apparently there are several Twitch accounts created for streaming pirated content, some with the data in plain sight. In one case we speak of 46,000 hours of viewing in a single month. Another channel even advertised the pirate stream of Morbius, attracting 6,000 viewers, going viral.

Data from one of the channels that broadcast pirated movies

Twitch has not yet taken a position on the subject, although according to the guidelines, streaming pirated material is strictly forbidden. It is not clear why these sites were able to broadcast for hours without any moderator doing anything to block them, given the diligence shown for much less serious cases, so much so that they had to work to become clearer about it.