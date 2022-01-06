Turkish police arrested around 40 people following a Twitch money laundering scam. As reported last year, a group of Turkish streamers had made $ 10 million through Bit donations from stolen credit cards.

Turkish police carried out an operation in 11 provinces against a gang accused of managing the scam, following an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office, with four other suspects remaining at large for now. The scam first came to light due to a large Twitch data leak in October 2021 that revealed the most profitable streamers on the platform, including a number of Turkish streamers.

These hackers allegedly stole credit cards used to donate large amounts of bits to streamers, usually used to cheer and support a favorite content creator. Those streamers would then repay a majority of the money to the hackers. A number of Turkish streamers have launched a campaign against the scam, including popular streamer Jahrein who has publicly called on Twitch to take action.

During the searches, the police seized documents and digital material. Demirören news agency reports that some of the suspects were minors.

Source: Kotaku