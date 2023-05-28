Twitch Turbo is Twitch’s paid plan for all those who want to use the platform without ads and more. The advantages are very interesting but today we are here to give you some bad news, as the subscription has increased in price!

Twitch Turbo increases own cost by 33%

You may not even know Twitch Turbo, it’s the Twitch subscription plan that guarantees you no longer see ads, banners and video advertisements, with the exception of course sponsors of the channel. There are also extra features including emoticons, special colors for the username in the chat, coats of arms and much more.

Unfortunately, however, if you have a season ticket or were thinking of doing so, today we are here with some bad news: the cost has increased by 33% from 8.99 euros per month at 11.99 EUR. All without adding any new features. If you were already a subscriber you will keep the current price until August 31st, to then move on to the increase like the newcomers.

All subscribers have received an informative email about it and on the official website there are also some support indications:

If you want to keep your Twitch Turbo subscription: go to twitch.tv/turbo select the modified price

If you do NOT want to keep Twitch Turbo: going up twitch.tv/subscriptions > Turbo Subscriptions and cancel your subscription alternatively: wait until August 31 and then cancel the subscription



In short, sad news but perhaps understandable in a moment of crisis like this. We hope that the prices do not increase further and of course we will keep you updated!