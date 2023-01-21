The streamer Twitch Supcaitlin suffered a serious episode of swattingwhich involved her and her elderly grandparents. Basically the criminals (swatting is illegal) believed that the couple’s home address was that of their niece. Imagine the amazement when on January 17, 2023 they found themselves with the special teams at the door.

To tell the very serious fact was supcaitlin herself via Twitter: “My grandparents house was swatted the other night because whoever wanted to do it to me thought I lived there. Luckily my grandparents are fine, but they are elderly and don’t speak perfect English, so they are scared and confused. Internet it’s a really scary place :(“

Swatting is a unfortunately well-known phenomenon, which has established itself together with the success of streamers. Basically some viewers send the SWAT to the home of the streamer on duty with a pretext, hoping that the fact will be filmed live. According to some of these criminals it would be a simple joke, but in some cases there were serious consequences, even with victims.

In 2022, many top streamers have been swatted, including Adin Ross and iShowSpeed. xQc revealed that he was swatted on a daily basis and had to relocate.