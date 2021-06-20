Despite the intervention of Twitch to moderate the growing phenomenon of streaming “hot tubs” and the recent ASMR fashion, it seems that the controversy has begun to affect the sponsors of the platform.

The recent ban of the two most famous and most active streamers in the aforementioned genres, Amouranth is Indiefoxx, was seen by most of the community as a victory of “good taste” and the users and streamers who do not appreciate that type of content, considered too extreme and not suitable for a possible audience of minors, rejoiced. they can be on Twitch.

However, the most pessimistic streamers see in all this only the beginning of a much more serious problem: a new adpocalycpse, not unlike the one that occurred years ago on Youtube.

Among these personalities we have Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan, which reveals that some sponsors have already decided to review their support policy on the Twitch platform and not in a positive way.

“There are already companies out there that are hesitant to build relationships with Twitch and that’s not a good sign. We are talking about an ‘adpocalypse 2.0’, but on Twitch. I literally saw a company hesitate to enter their marketing campaign because they were concerned about streaming hot tubs. Even if it has absolutely nothing to do with what I do, the companies always look at the whole: ‘do we want to be associated with this content?’.“.

The bottom line is and always will be? Is it hurting other streamers ?? And the answer is yes – because if you think a brand exodus aka adpocalypse isn? T inevitable with the way this type of content is rapidly evolving then you haven? T been paying attention. It? S coming. https://t.co/Wk2YhycFfx – Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) June 18, 2021

Syphers words today when tim and the boys brought up these ASMR streams. pic.twitter.com/8DiKjfrwAg – Sen (@ senyah2hell) June 19, 2021

The streamer’s thinking is shared by several of his colleagues: only time will tell if these concerns were well founded.

What do you think? That the broadcasts in the swimming pool in a bathing suit and the sensual ASMRs finally broke that tense thread that Twitch kept tending with continuous revisions of the rules?

