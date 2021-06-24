Kaitlyn “Amouranth“Siragusa and Jenelle”Indiefoxx“Dagres, two of Twitch’s most popular content creators – streamers – were temporarily suspended on the live streaming platform for being “too sexy.”

His presence ignited controversy over challenge user policies, which meant that they temporarily blocked both profiles and thus the impossibility of keep billing between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000 a month with its emissions. The ban -the sanctions- both were finally lifted on Thursday.

Indiefoxx and Amouranth are characterized by live shows that threaten the fine limit of the Twitch regulations. First they were shots from a jacuzzi and then they dabbled in suggestive sessions where they could be seen licking from portable consoles to microphones.

This category of videos, called ASMR, is allowed on Twitch. These are transmissions focused on generate sounds for people to try to sleep. But the Indiefoxx and Amouranth thing was called a violation of the rules against sexual content.

Indiefoxx (left) bills between 20 and 30 thousand dollars a month.

“This and don’t get me wrong, these girls are killing him. They’re making a lot of money, that’s great and I’m not complaining, but just I don’t think Twitch is the platform for this“said about it the streamer SweeetTails.

In her defense, the Twitch stars claimed “for others to find out she’s sexy is not against our rules.”

“I find it really ironic that the generation that fought for violent video games not to cause an increase in crime now criticizes HOT TUB / ASMR STREAMERS in such a way,” Amouranth acknowledged on his Twitter account.

The limits of the platform



Both play to the limit of the rules of the social network.

According to the site The Verge, this is the last example puts Twitch in the dilemma of what content is “too sexy” for the platform’s viewers and advertisers.

As of yet, Twitch has not publicly explained the ban, but has strict rules against streamers who “deliberately highlight” their “breasts, buttocks or pelvic region”.

Most Twitch creators broadcast themselves playing video games, and fans can chat with him and send them money (Subs) to encourage their activity.

But the site also hosts other types of streamers that aren’t necessarily about games, including some that involve the recent trend. Hot tub, in which broadcasts are broadcast from a hot tub.

Some have criticized them as a perceived violation of the platform’s community guidelines, which specifically prohibit sexually suggestive content; however the platform decided to keep it online.

In this regard, Twitch acknowledged that, as long as it is justified and contextual, users can appear in swimsuit during content streaming, and that includes beaches or hot tubs.

“We allow creative expression, such as writing and body painting, as long as the streamer behaves appropriately,” they noted.

SL