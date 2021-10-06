Twitch suffered this week one of the greatest hacks against a service based on Internet of history. Recently, an anonymous user of 4chan posted a torrent 125GB related to this platform.

This allows you to download a file with very important and confidential information. For example, the amounts paid to content creators over three years.

Much information from Twitch was leaked

There is also the entirety of twitch.tv along with its history of confirmations since its inception. Another thing that comes in the file is the source code of the client-type applications for mobiles, desktop and even for video game consoles of Twitch.

There is another code related to kits proprietary development and AWS (Amazon Web Services) from the company. There are even details of a competitor from Steam what did i work on Amazon Game Studios.

Among the leaked information there are also details related to properties such as IGDB and CurseForge, as well as internal security tools. Worst of all, it won’t be the last to be revealed from this video streaming service.

Apparently this is ‘part one’, so there may be something else. It is not known how this leak occurred. Now, does it also include passwords of the users of this platform?

Streamers’ earnings on the service revealed

It does not appear that such information is compromised … for now. This is why more than one person recommends changing passwords, streams keys and up to activating the two-factor check.

Everything to have the greatest security when using this service. The person who posted the information also posted a message. Says the leak was for ‘foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space’.

Something that seems not to include this leak of Twitch are the addresses of the users. But you can’t be sure of anything right now.

How they got access to your information is a mystery. Was it really a hack, or really, an ‘insider hit’? A resentful employee could be behind it all.

And what does it say Twitch about? On Twitter, the company shared the message ‘We can confirm that a leak has occurred. Our teams are working urgently to understand the scope of this. ‘.

To the above, he added ‘We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for supporting us’. We will have to wait for more details to appear.

Sources [1][2][3].