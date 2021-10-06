A large amount of data regarding Twitch, let’s talk about about 130 Gb of information, was made available via torrent after the attack by an as yet unidentified group of hackers. This is a very serious violation for the popular streaming site, within which they are located all the passwords of the members and many other sensitive data also concerning some projects under development.

Twitch apparently was aware of the theft, which would take place last October 4th. Among the leaked information are the source codes, the history of all comments, the source codes of the clients, the development kits, details of some Twitch proprietary tools and information about streamer security keys with which it is possible to broadcast on the various channels (even without knowing the account’s). The hackers would also get their hands on information concerning the compensation of streamers from 2019 to today come on some details of Vapor, code name of a mysterious project that would aim to compete with Steam, the largest computer game store.

The data released online show how the streamers who have earned the most, thanks to Twitch, are part of the project CriticalRole, which is the most famous streaming role-playing show in the world: between donations and subscriptions, the channel would have accumulated about 10 million dollars from August 2019 to October 2021. These figures are obviously all to be verified.

It is unclear whether the theft encompasses also passwords for personal and business profiles. According to some sources, the torrent in question contains only part of the stolen material.

Experts: “Cyber ​​attacks up 40% on 2020”

On the issue, Italian Tech has asked Check Point Software for a comment, Israeli company active in cybersecurity: “Whenever some source code leaks, the consequences are potentially disastrous, because a gigantic opportunity arises for the bad guys who want to exploit flaws in the system, to distribute malware and steal information sensitive – David Gubiani reminded us – While waiting to investigate the matter, we advise Twitch subscribers to be careful, change their passwords and activate two-factor authentication on their accounts “. More:”On the occasion of Cybersecurity Month, I strongly advise everyone to move with caution in the near future, as cyber attacks are on the rise. Check Point Research colleagues have documented a 40% increase over 2020 “.