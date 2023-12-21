As we reported to you, Twitch recently updated the rules for nudity on the streaming platform, allowing artistic nudity. Obviously this immediately gave rise to a series of streams with full nudity, which were not appreciated. Twitch then quickly revised the rules, but content creators are finding some loopholes to propose almost nudity.

As you can see just below, the current strategy it is being completely naked but with black bars covering the most “sensitive” parts of the body, so technically as not to show breasts and genitals. Furthermore, these bars are a perfect space to display the names of users who have made the best donations.

Furthermore, in reality some streamers aren't really nakedbut they are covered by panties and strapless bras so as to make people believe that they are completely naked but not to risk accidents in case they move from the framed area and leave the protection of the black bars.

Obviously Twitch reacts to this trend and assigns some ban, but only for 24 hours as indicated by user @JakeSucky. In general, Twitch does not punish streamers much and it is often convenient to be banned for a couple of days, since this type of content attracts a lot of audience, new followers and money.