In the past few days there has been an unpleasant episode in which a Twitch streamer unleashed social media in a major media attack to a local of Milan, the Crazy Cat Cafe.

For those who have not had the opportunity to go there, it is a small bistro where customers can consume their orders in the company of the cats that are housed within the 4 walls, playing with them, stroking them but without disturbing them. The owner herself told what happened of the Crazy Cat Cafe through a post on social media: the streamer in question, whose name we will not mention in respect of the woman’s wishes, showed up on the spot last June 16.

It is a content creator who proposes direct IRLs in which followers can interact by making donations and proposing actions to be carried out often with harassing behavior. The annoyance brought to customers and cats was followed by continuous inappropriate phone calls to the Cafe from the man’s followers.

Following the attitudes that undermined the tranquility of customers, the Twitch streamer who went to the Milan club was dismissed, and asked not to return.

Unfortunately, as the owner tells in her post, countless numbers have started to arrive on Google since that day untruthful negative reviews from the streamer’s community, demonstrating the influence that a web character can have on fans and their way of acting.

We are three weeks away from the reopening of the premises after months of constraints due to the pandemic and such an attack has put the Crazy Cat Cafe in serious trouble.

Fortunately, the local request for help on social media was met by a large number of users. In addition to those who have already been customers of the Café and other users who have proposed solutions to the case, the support of many other Twitch streamers, who they expressed displeasure with the person in question.

As we read in the post, a still small reality like this should not be the target of derision, especially at a time like this when many are struggling to get back on their feet.