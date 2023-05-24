the world of streaming It is already the daily bread, that is precisely because there are many content creators who seek their fight to turn their hobby into a fruitful lifestyle. All kinds of things can happen in these transmissions, from some quite funny to others that usually have unexpected outcomes for the worse.

Through a stream of the video game runescape oldschool, something strange happened with the user known as gingerbeardie, given that in this game he was lucky like few others, getting one of the rarest objects in this title. However, that excitement morphed into something else as she passed out in her gaming chair, something fans took as a joke.

And no, it was not something performed by the young man, but it was a direct heart attack that could have had an impact on something much more serious. Just after two minutes of being in this state, is when his public began to worry, and so one of the moderators has contacted the streamer’s relatives to find out what happened to him.

Been in hospital, covid fucked me up bad and I’ve got inflammation on the heart and lungs. All I want to do is go live but the heart palpitations are saying no, hopefully see you soon 🧡 —GingerBeardie (@GingerBeardie) May 19, 2023

It is worth mentioning that everything is already controlled with the user, since he reported from Twitter that he went to the hospital as soon as he came back to himself from the fainting seen in the transmission. Announcing that when he gave her covid His heart was affected, so he rested for a couple of days and then had a new transmission and explained everything to the followers.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The good thing is that in the end it was not a scare, and heart disease is something that must be taken with the required seriousness. So if you feel something weird with your intestines, it’s time to go see the doctor.