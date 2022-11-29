The streamer Twitch rostislav_999 seriously threatens to be banned for having set on fire to the hands. The reason? Make a cosplay more realistic. Unfortunately for him, his gesture can be classified as a form of self-harm, behavior severely punished by the platform’s guidelines. It must be said that he also risked being seriously injured, given that the security measures that he had prepared were far from optimal (let’s say they were non-existent, which is better).

But why set your hands on fire? Ours wanted to make the cosplay of the Ember Spirit of Dota 2, which in the official artwork wields two flaming swords. So ours smeared his hands with flammable liquid, thinking that gloves could protect him (evidently they weren’t fireproof). Ours then set fire to the liquid and, with his hands on fire, he tried to hold two cardboard swords, but had to leave them immediately, due to the pain caused by the fire.

Naturally, rostislav_999’s behavior was not exactly intelligent, to put it mildly. Whatever the regulation Twitch prohibits streams from all acts that may put your life at risk, cause injury, or encourage others to do harm to themselves. So we guess a ban is just around the corner for this haystack-coiffed genius (thank goodness his hair hasn’t caught fire).