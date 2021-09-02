Recently a Twitch streamer she was caught lying about diagnosing brain cancer, which led her to publicly apologize to everyone, in a way that caused even more criticism. The video posted, in which he asks forgiveness for the huge lie, turned out to be actually a script already written, of a TV series.

The protagonist of this affair is Twitch streamer MsDirtyBird, who made her fans and followers believe she was diagnosed with brain cancer, inviting everyone to make donations and follow his live shows. The content creator was most famous within the Rocket League, the famous machine game that has also received an interesting update soon.

However, the announcement of the disease made us curious SwornRL, one of the major creators of the famous title, which has reviewed the various lives and messages of the girl, noticing some inconsistencies. His feedback was then also directly supported by MsDirtyBird’s sister, also streamer with the nickname of Flamango0420.

During a live the streamer has in fact expressed her doubts about her sister’s health, explaining how the last operation was not related to cancer at all.

I’d like to comment on my sister’s stream today… that she has cancer, I don’t think – she hasn’t told any of us about it.

Cornered, the young woman confessed in live that she lied, with a video that has however caused more controversy, as it is nothing more than a part of the script of Cyberbully, a TV movie released in 2011. Further caught in a huge grip of criticism and controversy, the streamer then posted another apology video, this time unscripted and unedited.

In this last message he admits he did something totally wrong, apologizing from the bottom of her heart for how she behaved towards her fans and the community of Rocket League. He finally closed his Instagram profile, made Twitter private and decided to take a break from streaming which could last from 6 to 12 months.

Currently his Twitch account it is still accessible and not banned, despite the conduct of the streamer towards his followers. We don’t know if the service will take action, despite wasting no time in banning the account of a famous politician not long ago.