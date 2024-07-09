Twitch streamer MissMikkaa has completed Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree with a dance mat controller.

Fans of the streamer won’t be surprised by this news, after Mikkaa previously not only completed the base game on a custom dance mat, but played two games simultaneously on dance mat and controller.

Of course, the release of Shadow of the Erdtree means she’s back at it. And, after a week of dancing, she’s completed the DLC. There’s a video of the feat below so spoiler warning.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree launch trailerWatch on YouTube

“I did it! ALL bosses of my dance pad Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run have been deFEETed!” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The last boss fell after 52 tries and 7 hours of dance-padding (my feet hurt). DLC took me 7 days in total with 325 deaths; 69 of them to gravity, nice. I hope Miyazaki is proud of me.”

A video alongside the post shows the streamer defeating the final boss, so final spoiler warning. “I’m so tired,” she says at the end, collapsing to the ground. I’m not surprised.

And when so many players are debating whether the DLC is too difficult, here’s a streamer finishing perhaps the ultimate challenge. A true expert!

I DID IT! ALL bosses of my dance pad Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run have been deFEETed! The last boss fell after 52 tries and 7 hours of dance-padding (my feet hurt). DLC took me 7 days in total with 325 deaths; 69 of them to gravity, nice. I hope Miyazaki is proud of me. pic.twitter.com/DqbgLxTCXz — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) July 8, 2024

As we previously reported, the release of Shadow of the Erdtree has meant the return of streamers playing the game in weird ways. That includes Perrikaryal who’s playing through the game with mind control – she’s now defeated Messmer, which is hugely impressive.

WE FINALLY DID IT Shadow of the Erdtree boss, Messmer the Impaler, DEFEATED with mind control, and ZERO HANDS. This took so long and it was SO hard; I’ve never had such good training for the EEG game controller. If you have any questions, check out the full VOD below – I do… pic.twitter.com/izLiQfPMu7 — Perri (@perrikaryal) July 5, 2024

In other Elden Ring news, you may have been pronouncing Scadutree Fragments wrong. And has author George RR Martin teased a film or TV spin-off?