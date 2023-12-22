The most recent strategy seemed to be that of black bars, i.e. “being completely naked but with black bars covering the most “sensitive” parts of the body”. Adopting it, however, involves short ban periods, so alternatives were immediately sought, such as applying a very strong ban pixel effect on the body, so you don't have to worry about any telltale movements.

Broaden the mesh of erotic content, come on Twitch of course everything that everyone knew would happen is happening: a lot streamer girls they are finding a multitude of ways to appear naked live, so as to get more subscriptions.

Pixels

The new nudity meta on Twitch

Music streamer lara6683 started the new meta, and it immediately went viral. During the stream, the girl also played the piano, as you can see in the registration (in which you can see practically nothing).

Interestingly, his studio is surrounded by logos and posters taken from very famous video games, such as Super Mario Bros. 3 and Street Fighter, which somehow wink at the average Twitch user.

It must be said that Twitch rules explicitly prohibit partial censorship, like the pixel effect, so it's likely that ours will be banned and the new meta will end immediately. However, it is clear that Twitch's openness to content of a more sexually explicit nature has opened the literal Pandora's Box and that, if there is no new crackdown, the situation will only get worse.