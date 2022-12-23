A streamer of Twitch it’s going viral after getting knee dislocated while reacting to a loss in a game of Call of Duty Warzone.

The Twitch streamer The Danny Hammer he had a very “physical” reaction to being defeated in Call of Duty: Warzone. The streamer placed second in a Warzone match and got angry that his team didn’t stick by him during the fight. The streamer then stood up and started bending his body. After bending over enough, Danny fell to the floor and screamed in pain. He started yelling that he broke his leg and his knee came out.

It goes without saying that we don’t wish this on anyone, but for the streamer it could be positive since it went viral (4.5 million views in just a few days) and will probably help her career a bit. Thankfully Danny has made a full recovery, so he doesn’t have to worry about a Call of Duty injury ruining his life.

It should be noted that the video is actually old, as the gameplay shows the Verdansk map from Call of Duty: Warzone, which was removed from the game in 2021. However, Danny said on Twitter that he only sent the video to Jake Lucky (who shared it on Twitter). recently: in other words, it has only just gone viral even though it dates back some time. Danny is also a Navy soldier and it has been revealed that his colleagues have teased him about injuring himself playing video games.

