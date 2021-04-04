Playing a video game is an activity that anyone has the right to enjoy in their own way. Even those who broadcast via Twitch they enjoy how they want this electronic entertainment.

But some seem to disagree. That came out in the statements of a streamer, Ashley roboto. In a video he shared, which had more than half a million views and 35 thousand I likerevealed something that he suffered recently.

Ashley Roboto enjoys Kingdom Hearts III in her own way

Is streamer Canadian commented ‘I want you to look into my eyes now’, adding later ‘shut up… let people play games however they want’. What is the reason for this statement?

What happens is that Roboto stated that while being annoyed and angry at the complaints and criticisms she received for playing on easy difficulty Kingdom hearts iii. He started playing it like this because he wanted to grasp all the details about its story without worrying about the challenge.

Review: ‘Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind’ – Not for Casuals

In the video, this streamer from Twitch commented also ‘not everyone wants to play video games to be absolutely mad and in pain all the time’.

At least for Ashley roboto ‘the easy way was my saving grace’. It seems that his way of seeing things echoed in others streamers. Some shared experience of their viewers telling them how video games should be played. It is something very frequent.

Other streamers on Twitch complain of similar pressures

There are pressures against those who play the most diverse titles. Not only Kingdom hearts iii. Since Microsoft Flight Simulator, passing by Elite Dangerous and even for Stardew valley.

There are always those who begin to push for games to be played in the same way. ‘correct way’.

Roboto highlighted that playing in easy mode this title of Square enix ‘it’s also 100% an accessibility feature, which I think a lot of people don’t realize’. He stated that he will always be on the side of making games more accessible.

Later, Ashley roboto she joked with asking her moderators to leave out whoever criticizes her in Twitch. Ultimately, streamers They have the right to play the way they like best, and those who see them can decide whether or not they continue to watch them.

Nobody has the right to force another to play as they want. The option to do it with the easiest difficulty is up to each person. To see the video click on one of the links at the end of this note.

Sources [1][2].



