The popular streaming platform Twitch has announced the launch of Stories, a new feature that will be available in the mobile app of the live streaming service and which will allow streamers to stay in touch with their communities even when they are not live. The concept of stories is not new, but by adding it into the Twitch experience, creators will be able to reach their community through short posts lasting 48 hours. It is a new feature that Twitch decided to introduce following the feedback received from the streamers themselves, who found that the use of multiple apps and platforms to build community loyalty limits the scope of the content created live on the service. Thanks to Stories, however, they will be able to more easily create daily content for their community, using the Twitch mobile app. Starting today, therefore, all Twitch users who have installed the latest version of the app will be able to see the Stories icon at the top of the Following page. The ability to create Stories is currently limited to partners and affiliates who have gone live at least once in the last 30 days. Access for these streamers will be phased in later this week and on an ongoing basis, as long as they meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Access will then be extended to all other streamers, while Twitch will continue to test the security measures in place. Further information on current eligibility requirements is available here.

One of the main reasons that pushed Twitch to create Stories is to allow streamers to reach their followers even more easily. In this way, if your scheduled live event starts a few minutes late, you can inform the community with a simple Story. Push notifications will also notify followers when a new Story is created, while specific notification settings have been added so viewers can manage and control the frequency of notifications. At the moment, Stories will be launched with an expiration after 48 hours, to allow followers to have more time to watch each individual piece of content. Stories allow you to post photos, clips, custom channel emotes, and wallpapers. Streamers with at least 30 subscribers (including gift subs) will have the option to create Stories just for them. So, in addition to existing subscriber benefits like personalized access to emotes, badges and ad-free viewing, publishing subscriber-only Stories is a great way to add even more value to your supporters’ subscriptions through exclusive content .