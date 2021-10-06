Twitch source code appears to have been leaked by an anonymous hacker, including streamer payout reports.

A 126GB torrent has been uploaded to 4chan, describing the Twitch community as a “disgusting toxic cesspool”. The intention for the leak is to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”.

According to the 4chan post, the leak reportedly includes the following:

Entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings

Mobile, desktop and video game console Twitch clients

Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch

Every other property that Twitch owns including IGDB and CurseForge

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios

Twitch SOC internal red teaming tools

Creator payout reports dating back to 2019

The 4chan post also included the #DoBetterTwitch hashtag. A similar hashtag was originally set up by marginalized streamers to push Twitch to improve safety measures on the platform and prevent hate raids.

Streamers also organized #ADayOffTwitch to protest against the streaming platform, but this leak is not linked to this community.

Users have now begun sorting through data on the torrent, including publishing streamer revenue numbers.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console / phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. – Sinoc (@ Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The 4chan user also states this is part one of the leak, with presumably more data to share at a later date.

Twitch users are advised to change their passwords, set up two-factor authentication, and reset their stream key to protect their data.

Eurogamer has contacted Twitch for comment.