Grand Theft Auto V continues to grow and shows no signs of wear and tear among viewers.

Some said that the progressive end of restrictions due to the pandemic would puncture the globe of Twitch. Nothing is further from reality. For the fourth time this year the streaming platform has broken record of views, a fact that demonstrates the great state of health in which the Amazon service is found, benefiting from new releases such as Resident Evil 8: Village, although the number one fell from a habitual one.

And by far in fact. Leaving behind the generic category of Just Chating, Grand theft auto v was the most consumed video game on Twitch with 250 million hours of reproductions, almost 100 million more than League of Legends, which in turn has a quite loose distance by an already more crowded group formed by Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite with more than 85 million hours.

Resident Evil 8: Village managed to rise to a creditable 10th position with a tally of 48 million hours viewed in its first month. Capcom’s horror video game, let’s remember, hit stores for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One on May 7. If you want to know more about the production, do not hesitate to consult the analysis of Resident Evil 8: Village shared by colleague Alejandro Pascual.

GTA V closes servers on PS3 and 360

Coming back to GTA V, this week we learned that Rockstar plans to shut down the GTA Online servers for PS3 and Xbox 360 this year. On the contrary, the native version of the open world title on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is getting closer and closer, a fact that guarantees that there is still enough life ahead, and with these numbers few can argue it. What’s more, GTA V was the best-seller of May in Spain, a new success in which these streaming figures have had a lot to say.

The data in this report comes from a report by StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg collected by Gamesindustry, and they put the platform’s total views in May at 2,200 million hours, 37% more than the previous year.

More about: Resident Evil 8: Village, Twitch and GTA V.