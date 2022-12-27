Twitch, the streaming platform, has some issues with its community. This mainly derives from the regulations that it implements each time. This time, it was a post with a very specific comment that put the community on the defensive. Twitch alleged that Vtubers have a specific relationship with the AIthis restricted them as avatars instead of streamers.

The Vtuber tag brought both avatars and viewers together in one great space, with Vtubers growing and creating AI like never before… oh, and some amazing characters and personalities came along with it. pic.twitter.com/9RhICpLVNU —Twitch (@Twitch) December 22, 2022

Twitch released a post promoting Vtubers. However, the enunciation of his comment was not well received, as it makes the concept misunderstood as a label that somehow restricts streamers.

The comment was thrown as if it were an AI issue only. The outrage-filled responses can be seen in the post. They allege that the Twitch platform itself does not understand the concept of Vtubing, despite embracing him in his service.

This results in the population feeling insulted, since it seems that the concept is distorted.

The situation is such that the business development manager of VShojo, the company of VTubers, which is based in the United States, mentioned the following:

“Twitch, I appreciate the love, but respectfully, VTubing has nothing to do with AI.”

The thing is, AI has a pretty turbulent landscape of its own right now. Either if it is seen as a tool or if it is criticized for plagiarism and even supposed originality that threatens real artists. Because of this it is the uninformed comment from Twitch was received by the Vtubers community as something aggressive.

Here are some comments:

“I thought we were real”, “Well, I’m not artificially intelligent. I’m not smart at all”, “I also felt attacked”.

What are vtubers?

They are streamers known for creating content using motion technologies that allow them to handle animated avatars.

They are streamers with digital avatars.

They have a great boom in Asian countries, where they are considered stars.

