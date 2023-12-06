













It will be in South Korea where the streaming platform says goodbye definitively

Twitch will work with other sites to migrate its streamers

The news is a surprise because it is a popular platform in the country

The director of Twitch, Dan Clancy, has just announced that The popular streaming platform will say goodbye to South Korea. Starting in February next year, streamers in the region will have to look for alternatives to make their broadcasts.

Twitch remains one of the most popular streaming sites in South Korea. However, this is not enough for the company, since in their letter they explain that They do not generate enough to continue maintaining their efforts in the region. Therefore they made the decision to cease operations.

South Korea is also known for having very high taxes for internet services. Although the platform tried to mitigate the costs in several ways, such as lowering the video quality, they still had to pay a lot of money. This contributed to the decision to close.

Even though Twitch will close, it will support streamers in the country to move to other platforms. However, doubts arose about what will happen to the content that users already have on the site. You may want to make a backup of your most popular streams.

What other worrying decisions has Twitch made lately?

This news about the closure of Twitch in South Korea has raised alarm bells for its users. After all, the streaming site has been making some worrying decisions that sometimes feel anti-consumer. Like your new profit sharing plan which makes it practically unsustainable for small creators to have a channel.

It also recently announced that it will stop supporting its app on Nintendo Switch consoles. In addition, at the beginning of the year, one of its founders resigned and many employees were fired. Could it be that bad times are coming for the site?

