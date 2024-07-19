After more than three years, former US President Donald Trump currently running for a second term in the White House as a Republican, He regained access to his Twitch channel . The platform has therefore removed his permanent ban precisely for his new official candidacy. The lifetime ban had been imposed on him after he had fomented the assault on the Capitol.

On X, journalist Rod Breslau posted the message he himself received from Twitch, explaining the situation: “We have reactivated former President Trump’s channel. We believe there is value in hearing directly from presidential candidates when possible. Trump is now the official Republican candidate for the US presidency.“

The ban on Trump’s account came on January 20, 2021, after the account had been deactivated on January 8 following the assault on the Capitol on January 6, which caused several deaths and injuries. One of the reasons given by Twitch at the time was Trump’s incendiary rhetoricwho had fomented the assault. In 2020, Trump had been temporarily suspended from Twitch for his hateful speech.

Trump’s channel will still be subject to the platform’s standard guidelines. So, if certain behaviors are repeated, Trump could be banned again.

Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination this week in Wisconsin. Last week, a man attempted to kill him, narrowly missing him but hitting him in the ear.