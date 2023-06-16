For a few weeks there have been certain controversies with the platform of twitch, since they had involved some pretty harsh regulations with the monetization aspect. However, and with the fear of losing great content creators, the streaming page has modified some issues with the ways in which money is earned.

Through its blog, the company announced a program known as Partner Plus, which helps creators who have just over 350 paid subscriptions to their channel from viewers. And it is that in the following months the distribution of income with twitch It will now be 70% in favor of the streamer, an improvement from 50% before.

Some data that must be taken into consideration is that the 350 subscribers must be maintained for at least three months of continuity, and that from 100,000 USD generated, the member plus function will be deactivated. On the other hand, once the user has reached the milestone, it does not matter if they drop memberships, they will keep 70%.

This sudden change comes after the disclosure of a rule that streamers have not liked, which does not allow advertising banners to be placed in the live layout. This has made users question whether they want to continue streaming on the platform, and this change shows how scared the company is.

Via: twitch

Editor’s note: The fear on the part of Twitch is noticeable, this so that people do not move to platforms like YouTube, which now has some facilities for people who have just joined the world of videos. We’ll see if in the end they manage to return to their favorite partners.