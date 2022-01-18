The top streamer Twitch Imane ‘Pokimane‘Anys publicly accused streamer Tyler’Ninja‘Blevins that he supported the hate raid thrown at her by Jidion, another streamer, also calling her a “whore”. According to the Ninja girl, she used her contacts to help Jidion, who in the meantime has received a permanent ban.

The Jidion hate raid it dates back to 13 December and forced Pokimane to prematurely end its broadcast, due to the offenses received in chat and spam comments. After that event, Jidion’s Twitch channel was suspended for 14 days, but on January 17 the order was turned into a permanent ban.

On the same day, Pokimane explained on her channel Ninja’s involvement, which she would give her and other streamers “whores” in messages for her contacts designed to help Jidion avoid the ban.

More precisely, Ninja would have said: “You can’t go around on Twitch raiding whores“. Pokimane was confused by Ninja’s words and wondered if she would use the same words to define a big streamer, in case he was hit by a hate raid.

Furthermore, the streamer did not like Ninja’s attempt to help Jidion in an attempt to avoid Twitch’s sacrosanct punishment, an attempt also announced during a stream: “Why would Ninja help someone who has harassed me? I have no idea, I really don’t know what to say.“

The drama did not end there, however, because Jessica Blevins, Ninja’s wife, sent a message to Pokimane, which the streamer made public, in which she stated that her words are defamatory and that the ninja family intends to involve. lawyers in the matter, initiating a lawsuit. In addition, Blevins stated that ninja has not written to anyone to support Jidion’s cause, overturning the accusations: at this point it would be she who would be causing problems, with related harassment and threats, to Ninja and it will be taken very seriously.

How will this story end? Difficult to say, given the personalities involved. All that remains is to wait if the Blevins will actually launch a lawsuit or if it will all end with private agreements.