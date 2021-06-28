Imane ‘Pokimane‘Anys attacked the streamer that promote the gamble, such as xQc and Trainwrecks. In his opinion, this is ethically ambiguous behavior that has a negative impact on viewers.

The issue of promoting gambling while streaming is a very controversial one. In fact, it should reflect how much noise the Hot Tub and ASMR genres have made, because they concern the sexual sphere, and how little is discussed about a scourge like that of the promotion of gambling capable of literally ruining people who fall into gambling addiction.

Pokimane

For Pokimane the situation is clear: the streamer who are called upon to sponsor casinos are already very rich, otherwise they would not be hired. Basically not only would they not need the money they are given, but they are at a level where they have many alternatives to make more money, such as promoting video games or other, more harmless products. Pokimane: “It would be a good idea if some people sat down and wondered what is ethical or is it worth it from a moral standpoint.“