The Twitch platform has been quite controversial in recent months, given that many of its content creators took advantage of showing nudity to create curiosity in viewers and thus get them greater donations or paid subscriptions. With the complaints of many users, they managed to have this type of content sanctioned on the page, although they continued to be presented in a way that according to the rules did not merit any type of ban for the person involved.

With that pretext in mind, people began to talk about nudity for artistic purposes, which in the end ended up being the same to continue generating the same money as always, something that the brand has focused on and soon removed it to fortune of those who wanted a healthier platform. However, they found another loophole in the terms to add implied nudity that doesn't show private parts but implies they are not wearing clothing, so again the rules were changed.

In a blog post, Twitch introduced new guidelines regarding implied nudity, which is now banned with immediate effect, and can range from one-day to permanent bans. Anyone who shows skin that the rules deem should be covered will face “enforcement action,” the text says. Therefore, if transparent or partially worn clothing is worn, or black bars are used to cover private parts, corresponding punishments are likely to be applied.

Here is what was said in the statement:

We do not allow streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. We also do not allow streamers to imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude, including, but not limited to, covering breasts or genitals with censorship objects or bars. We do not allow the visible outline of the genitals, even when they are covered. Broadcasting of naked or partially naked minors is always prohibited, regardless of the context. For those who present as women, we ask that they cover their nipples and do not expose their lower breasts. Neckline has no restrictions as long as these coverage requirements are met and it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing. For all streamers, be sure to cover the area that extends from the hips to the bottom of the pelvis and buttocks.

This is the third time Twitch must interfere directly to change the rules, given that one way or another there will be streamers who could find a loophole in the rules to be able to perform nudity. But now things will return to normal on the platform. Of course, streams such as pool or Jacuzzi streams are still present, as long as the person's private parts are covered without any intentional oversight.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: With that, it could finally be said that the issue of nudity on Twitch is over, although the scant clothing is still present, but at least users must state that the stream is for users of legal age, which is already positive. It is a platform that is definitely going into decline.