Until a few weeks ago Twitch had a legal fight over the category Hot tub showing people in bathtubs, pools, and broadcasts from the beach. However, that niche has already been forgotten. The troubled new trend is in the category ASMR (specifically from licking to the ear).

The ASMR it’s auditory content using special, sensitive microphones (some in the shape of ears) and there are people who find these recordings comforting to sleep on. However, in Twitch the niche of ‘ear licking’ (earlicking) it has become famous and has been punished for being ‘sexual content’.

What is Twitch’s ASMR earlicking all about?

In this type of transmissions in Twitch, lick the ears of the special microphones. And, although it might sound harmless or not ‘so attractive’, the niche has grown to become one of the most viewed streams on the platform. That is why the company has taken action on the matter.

The streamers Indiefoxxlive Y Amouranth have been expelled from Twitch for violating broadcasting statutes that prohibit any sexual content. Both had received complaints before hot tub before the platform made it a category:

In an interview with Polygon, Indiefoxxlive mentioned that his punishment was due to transmitting in a yoga pose while performing the ASMR of ear licking. For its part, Amouranth that had also received complaints in Twitch to do hot tub, mentioned that she had always done ASMR.

According to his official account Twitter, she simply took it one step further and decided to dedicate her content to ASMR exclusively managing to reach more than 30 thousand views in a very small niche and this caught the attention of the company that punished her.

In fact, you mentioned that you might leave Twitch if he claim continues and migrate to other platforms.

But the laughs were not lacking

The same Amouranth is a well known cosplayer who has worked at various anime, manga and comic conventions. So, he has combined his two hobbies to laugh at this niche of Twitch. One of his most controversial broadcasts was wearing a horse mask while wearing a cosplay from Spider gwen.

Each sub was 30 seconds of ASMR of licks of a horse. But it is not the only one.

The most popular video in the category ASMR from Twitch It is Sasha gray. With almost 400 thousand visits, the transmission titled First time ASMR Fart-tastic, the streamer pretends for hours to make fart sounds with her mouth.

Another of the transmissions of ASMR from Twitch displays in an infinite loop to Tails rotating on its own axis while Sonic he looks at it with a face of great concern.

Sonic, do not worry. We understand you and we are with you.

