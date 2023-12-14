For a couple of days, a video has been circulating on the internet in which Morgpie, an adult content actress, was naked in a broadcast of Twitch. Rather than her violating the site's conduct laws, the public reacted differently to the fact that the company had not cracked down on her in some way. Although at the time we did not know the reason behind this, now we know, and it is that Twitch already allows sexual content on its platform.

Through the official Twitch blog, the new rules for the site have been announced. On this occasion, It has been announced that sexual content of an artistic nature is already allowed on the site. This means that elements such as lap dances, showing a lot more skin, and emphasizing the breasts and buttocks are already completely allowed, as long as it is labeled correctly. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“We have received consistent feedback from streamers that our current sexual content policies are confusing and that it can be difficult to know how their content will be interpreted based on these policies. We want streamers to feel safe, understand our rules, and viewers to feel confident that they're getting the experience they expect. We believe that accurate labeling of content is key to helping viewers get the experience they expect, and now that we can enable appropriate labeling of sexual content using Content Classification Labels (CCL), we believe that some of the restrictions in our policies previous ones are no longer necessary.”

Now, This does not mean that pornography is part of the content that will allow Twitch. A new list of sexual themes describes what content is allowed. Failure to label correctly will result in warnings. Repeated violations will result in a stream being temporarily blocked, but not a suspension.

The new rules include: “content that 'deliberately highlights the breasts, buttocks or pelvic region', even when fully clothed”; fictitious nudity; body writing, that is, writing something on the aforementioned parts of the body; and erotic dances involving gestures of nudity or nudity, such as twerking, grinding and pole dancingare now allowed without a content tag.

Finally, Twitch is making a major change to its homepage: streams labeled “Drugs, intoxication, or excessive tobacco use; graphic and violent depictions; gambling and/or sexual themes” will no longer be included in home page recommendations, due to the use of thumbnails on this page. This means that viewers will no longer be recommended inappropriate content.

Although this last measure is done to prevent this content from reaching the hands of minors, nothing prevents children from directly searching for this content on the site. Unsurprisingly, these changes have received a mixed bag of feedback from those who praise the new rules, and those who are unhappy with the way Twitch has acted.

Although many of us associate this platform with video games, something that is still very popular, the truth is that Twitch has evolved so much in recent years, to the extent that there is an infinity of all types of content. In this way, the new policies are a rare case where the company is not fighting the current, but accepting it. On related topics, Twitch will stop operating in South Korea. Likewise, the company reconsiders its monetization system.

Editor's Note:

Twitch is at a crossroads. Adult content has become very popular on this platform, and instead of repudiating it and trying to deal with all the users who find legal loopholes, it has accepted and regulated this type of content. It is not a decision that many like, but it is one of the safest paths, at least for the moment.

Via: Twitch