Twitch has recently modified its rules relating to explicit content, softening some positions and allowing, in fact, forms of “artistic” nudeso to speak, or content with sexual references, which comes shortly after the controversy triggered by Morgpie's “topless” went viral.
It is not said that things are related in some way, but the coincidence is certainly notable. The new rules of Twitch, however, do not allow actual nudity, but provide the possibility of conveying content that may have sexual references and even some types of nudity.
Among these are permitted “artistic representations of nudity”, we read in the regulation, in functional contents such as drawings, animations and sculptures, which is actually quite different from what one might have thought.
However, these contents must also be identified with the“sexual themes” labelwhile simulations or references to sexual acts and masturbation remain prohibited.
Still no real nudity
In any case, actual nudity is not yet permitted: “Users are prohibited from showing content that has to do with representations of real nudity, even if in an artistic form. Not even those who resort to censorship incomplete, pixelation, mosaics and gradient effects”, so the rules are still stringent.
Twitch's rules go into specifics, giving examples of contents not accepted “exposed anuses or completely bare and exposed buttocks,” it reads, “any condition of exposed genitals” or “females displaying breasts with exposed nipples (unless actively breastfeeding a baby),” it reads with an interesting qualification.
The use of the “sexual content” label is also requested in numerous cases, such as the possibility of focusing attention on intimate body parts despite being completely dressed or even “wearing yoga pants in positions where the pubic area is exposed”, as well as body painting and writing and many other situations.
These variations came within a few days of the Morgpie case, one model of OnlyFan who showed herself streaming on Twitch effectively topless, despite the shot only showing her from the shoulders up, cutting out the critical parts.
The streaming in question went viral, constituting a sort of new meta for Twitch, but the issue sparked controversy and led to the model's ban from the platform.
