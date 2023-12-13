Twitch has recently modified its rules relating to explicit content, softening some positions and allowing, in fact, forms of “artistic” nudeso to speak, or content with sexual references, which comes shortly after the controversy triggered by Morgpie's “topless” went viral.

It is not said that things are related in some way, but the coincidence is certainly notable. The new rules of Twitch, however, do not allow actual nudity, but provide the possibility of conveying content that may have sexual references and even some types of nudity.

Among these are permitted “artistic representations of nudity”, we read in the regulation, in functional contents such as drawings, animations and sculptures, which is actually quite different from what one might have thought.

However, these contents must also be identified with the“sexual themes” labelwhile simulations or references to sexual acts and masturbation remain prohibited.