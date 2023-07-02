As noted in the tweet below, Ibai was also able to maintain over 3 million users throughout the event, proving that they can reach huge numbers with their show. Furthermore, Ibai already held the previous record and thus simply wore the crown of number one on Twitch again.

Twitch is facing more and more competition lately, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon’s video streaming platform isn’t used. For example, one channel recently broke its previous record for concurrent viewers. Let’s talk about Ibai which achieved well 3.4 million concurrent users .

Who is Ibai on Twitch?

Ibai

Ibai is a Spanish-born eSports commentator. He started with League of Legends in 2014 and with the growth of esports he has always been more in demand. In recent years he has also begun to do the commentator for sporting events such as football and basketball. He also provided the voice for FIFA 20’s Volta mode.

The current record was achieved with La Velada del Año III, a Spanish boxing event that allowed him to reach a peak of over 3.4 million concurrent viewers, as mentioned. Those are numbers that other big names on Twitch can’t match. The figures made by Ibai are equal to those of a good television network, to understand each other.

Obviously there is no need to reach these figures to be a successful streamer and also be recognized by other platforms. Kick, for example, is attracting more and more streamers, such as xQc and Amouranth.