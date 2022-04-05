Twitch recently added some new streaming categories just in time for April 1st. And so it happened that over 2000 spectators they watched the live broadcast of a streamer who did nothing but read silently, without saying a word.

The streamer Mary Kish he read Junji Ito’s book Lovesickness during its broadcast and said nothing for an hour. The chat was in emote-only mode, so it was pretty much silent for about an hour, with people only being able to enter emotes.

This was one of the categories entered for Twitch April Fool’s Day. Overall, Twitch has added four more non-serious streaming categories: Pizza Time, Character Creation, Chores and Odds, and Letterally Just Chatting.



Twitch always surprises in terms of new trends and phenomena forming within the same platform, and it is more than certain that it is something that even those who work within it know. While this is a simple joke, it would not be unusual for categories like these to be added in the future.

