According to a news reported by the site VGC, the Twitch site leaked, with information regarding the source code, comments on live shows, private data and the salaries of many streamers from 2019 until October 2021. The files were distributed in a torrent weighing 125 gb, where all the sensitive data and also projects never started.

After the recent news of a streamer who had faked illness, the streaming site is once again in the eye of the storm, due to a huge amount of data spread across the web. An anonymous source confirmed to the site VGC the veracity of what happened, confirming the presence of the source code and much more.

As if future problems in court weren’t enough, the streaming service owned by Amazon he has to deal with data concerning the founding of the site, all the way to Vapor, Steam’s rival client ever released. This client would have had full integration with Twitch, complete with integrations by title such as Fortnite or PUBG.

The advice we can give you is to change your password and, if you have not already done so, activate two-factor authentication, in order to increase the security within your account. The procedure requires a mobile number and a code application, such as Google Authenticator.

I’d post the magnet link but I’d get banned instantly, so it’s on / g / and / t / now if your curious.

It’s also quite big so i’ll sort through it tomorrow. – Sinoc (@ Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

The instructions to enable two-factor authentication are as follows:

log in to Twitch

click on your avatar at the top right and choose the Settings item

go to the Security and Privacy window and activate two-factor authentication

follow the instructions on the screen, remembering that you will need to enter a valid and working telephone number

The Twitch leak also has provided the salary figures of many streamers, which have been posted online on different platforms as photos or even graphs, revealing the earnings obtained from August 2019 until October 2021. At the moment the company has not left any statements in this regard.