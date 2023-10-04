Twitch has undergone another series of layoffs, although not all the details about it are known at the moment. The news comes from insider Zack Bussey and was then confirmed by the newspaper GamesIndustry.biz. According to sources, i layoffs are limited to the Customer Experience team, as the company plans to transition to external vendors.

It is not clear at the moment what it is the exact number of people firedbut the furloughed employees are fewer than the 400 workers who lost their jobs during Amazon’s cuts in March.