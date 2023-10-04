Twitch has undergone another series of layoffs, although not all the details about it are known at the moment. The news comes from insider Zack Bussey and was then confirmed by the newspaper GamesIndustry.biz. According to sources, i layoffs are limited to the Customer Experience team, as the company plans to transition to external vendors.
It is not clear at the moment what it is the exact number of people firedbut the furloughed employees are fewer than the 400 workers who lost their jobs during Amazon’s cuts in March.
The layoffs of March 2023
THE March cuts of Twitch were part of the plans of the parent company, Amazon, which aimed to reduce its staff by 9,000 units. “Given the uncertainty of the economy we are in and the uncertainty that reigns in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to streamline our costs and our headcount,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said at the time.
However, the new layoffs come in a negative period for the gaming industry. Many publishers and developers have announced layoffs, including popular teams like Naughty Dog, Ubisoft, Crystal Dynamics, Creative Assembly and more.
