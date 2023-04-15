Kick would be burning a lot of money to pay for the services of the competing streaming platform Twitch. To tell it was Cyrus Hall, a former engineer of Amazon, the company that owns Twitch.

Kick was launched by the joint efforts of Stake, an online gambling platform, and Twitch streamer Trainwreck, who is also famous for gambling during his live streams. In reality, Kick’s property isn’t exactly crystal clear, but what is certain is that it presents itself as a freer alternative to Twitch, where gambling streams and soft erotic content are tolerated.

Kick is attracting many streamers by offering a very attractive revenue split: 95/5. Considering that Twitch offers 50/50, you’ll understand why some streamers took the leap without giving it much thought. Of course, the question that arises is how they make ends meet, given the management costs of a similar platform. Costs that are partly spent on Twitch services, as explained by Hall, who worked for about ten years at Twitch and Amazon, in particular on integrating the platform’s streaming services with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Hall explained on Twitter that Kick is “subsidizing Twitch by paying for the use of the platform’s video system on AWS.” In his opinion, it is certainly the best video system, but one that costs a lot (he’s talking about a -8-10x higher cost than cheaper solutions) and that does not represent a good investment for planning growth. In short, according to him, Kick is literally burning money, with the aim of switching to his own CDN (content delivery network) at the right time.

The question raised by Hall fits into the more general one of sustainability of Kick, which however continues to make numbers much lower than those of Twitch.