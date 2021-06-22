The Italian streamer ilGabbrone, which mainly does IRL live streams, was banned from Twitch after inciting his followers against a local in Milan. Evidently his behavior must have been deemed toxic by the moderators of the platform, who have rightly decided to punish him.

The story actually also circulated on Twitter and other social networks, where the managers of the restaurant, the Crazy Cat Café, complained about the situation, fearing they would have to close.

But why so much hatred? IlGabbrone is a streamer known for his going around clubs to create havoc (if we want this already defines him and his audience). When he walked into the Crazy Cat Café and started his usual show, based on screams, noises and farting coming from his phone, thus disturbing the other customers, moreover without wearing a mask, he was invited to leave.

Fans of the streamer then decided to avenge him and started calling the Crazy Cat Café en masse and bombarding the venue with negative reviews to defend their hero. So on June 21, Twitch decided to ban il Gabbrone, who himself blamed the situation on some bad apples in his chat.

It is not the first time that of web star, including Italians, engage in real bullying by threatening small businesses such as the Crazy Cat Café. Just recently the journalist Michele Masneri told in a long article how he found himself attacked by the pheasants of Cynical Beautician for a misunderstood article, just because their pack leader talked about it on Instagram.