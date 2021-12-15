Update: at 17:18 the services are back online for all users. Original news follows.

Through a tweet from the official page Twitter, Twitch informs its users that the service is currently offline, making it impossible to connect and see live shows from all over the world. The official page also confirms that the team is currently working to restore the service, with no information regarding the cause.

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services. Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them – we’ll continue to update you, here. – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

The company has not yet disclosed the reasons that led to this disservice, also considering that on the official website the services are currently online, in clear contradiction with the statements of users and of the company itself.