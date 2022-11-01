Twitch has struck a deal with Xbox and this week will give three months of PC Game Pass anyone who purchases or gives two Twitch subscriptions. The offer will give access to the entire PC Game Pass catalog, including titles just launched, or launched in the coming months, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5 Royal, Pentiment, Vampire Survivors and many more.

There promotion it will start on November 3 and will run until November 11, 2022. In order to redeem the offer, you must be a new PC Game Pass subscriber. After purchasing or gifting two subscriptions, the Game Pass code will appear in Twitch notifications. So you will have to redeem it on the Xbox site.

Twitch meets the PC Game Pass

The offer is certainly great for Twitch users who frequent the site regularly, but it might not be quite a bargain, considering that Microsoft often gives away a three-month subscription for a single euro. However, it seems to be part of Microsoft’s efforts towards the PC side of its subscription, the one with the most potential in terms of growth.

“I believe the Game Pass will remain between 10 and 15% of our overall revenues, and is generating profits,” Spencer said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, explaining that the number of subscribers for PC Game Pass is increasing. noticeably, while new console signups are slowing down. The reason is that almost all console owners interested in the Game Pass already have a subscription, so it is difficult to continue the positive trend of recent years.

“We’re seeing incredible growth on PC … I’ve seen growth slow on consoles, mainly because at some point you’ve reached everyone who wants to subscribe on consoles.”