By Axel García / Updated June 25, 2021, 01:39 1 comment

Twitch had already been through some controversy in the past, but blocking the site in a whole country it’s something we haven’t heard before. Due to a user who broke some rules of his country, Slovakia, the streaming site blocked his channel. However, instead of hitting just the culprit streamer, the country as a whole stayed no access To the place.

The streamer’s name is dDandis, and he was penalized for playing a game of poker.The streamer in question is dDandis, a Twitch user with 35,000 followers approximately. He had never received a penalty on the site, and the cause this time was for transmitting a game of poker, which violates Slovakian laws against gambling.

Up to now, it is unknown whether Twitch’s nationwide punishment was intentional. The people of this country who use the platform for their entertainment, and also those who work on it, are already trying to fix the situation. Twitch and the government of Slovakia started getting calls from these people, but so far, the site is still completely locked.

Do you think Twitch intentionally applied the penalty? Until we get an official response, we won’t know if it was a mistake.

