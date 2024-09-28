Twitch is removing the wildly popular BibleThump emote deals as you will know from the series The Binding of Isaac . The deadline to use it is very close, given that we are talking about the end of September. The official reason would be the expiration of the license, but Edmund McMillen which holds the rights to the series and the emote itself, said it was willing to renew it.

“The end of the BibleThump Era (2013-2024) is near!” wrote Twitch on emotes go to heaven. SPEAKING OF SADNESS – we’re going to need a new emote to spam these feelings…”

In the world of video games, the disappearance of content due to the expiration of licenses is nothing new. However, McMillen’s openness created a strange situation: “For those wondering what happened with the BibleThump emote, I absolutely agree with the find a good solution to maintain or modify itbut I don’t have control over Twitch’s new policies, so it’s really up to them,” McMillen explained. In other posts, he confirmed that he owns the rights to the emote and reiterated that he supports the renewal.

So why doesn’t Twitch take a step forward? Some have speculated that it cannot afford it, given that it fails to generate profits and has been making a loss practically since its founding. This is unlikely to be the case, also because we struggle to think that a similar platform cannot pay for the license of an emote. Probably wants to switch to use emotes created internallywhich do not give him similar problems. It’s fair to say that this is our hypothesis and that there is nothing official about it.