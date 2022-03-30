The platform launches a warning system for copyrighted audio.

Twitter is the platform streaming reference for content creators, with staggering numbers and steady growth in views, the company has been making changes that have been real headaches for streamers, facing mass bans over the new law that allows creators to be directly sued for copyright.

Content creators have seen how the copyrighted audio became a stone in their shoe and to help them have better control over their videos, Twitch has launched some new warnings copyrighted audio. “If our system detects copyrighted audio in your VoDs or clips, it will automatically mute the VoD and remove associated clips from your channel. We do not automatically remove your VoDs,” Twitch explained in its statement.

This tool is used to reduce the risk of channels receiving a fault for copyright infringement, although it does not provide information about copyrighted audio, nor does it allow streamers to automatically unpublish until action is taken. Therefore, from Twitch they have promised that when multiple instances of copyrighted audio are detected in VoDs or clips, will send a notification on Twtich, in addition to an email informing on the protected audio where the name of protected material identified.

These warnings are not copyright violations. Twtich will also send content creators a link to any VoD associated with that material protected and will update the stream settings to unpublish VoDs by default. “Your unpublished VoDs can be reviewed and published or downloaded from the Video Studio page of the Creator Control Panel,” Twitch noted.

These warnings help identify unauthorized copyrighted material for which the channel is at risk of being fouled, however, They are not offenses for breach of rights by author, helping the creator to decide what content to include in the channel. Content creators will be able to turn VoD settings back on and will be able to disable these warnings, although Twitch does not recommend it.

