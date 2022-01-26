Twitter It is a platform where you can earn income if you are constant with your transmissions, although its operation does not always give you the certainty that your monthly check will cover your needs.

Streamers often deal with various random factors in order to earn money, so the platform managers decided to implement an alternative that will give them much more certainty.

Through its official blogTwitch announced the arrival of a new ad program that will allow content creators to earn money on a constant basis, in exchange for streaming a fixed number of hours.

With this alternative, they will receive money for the amount of time that ads are published in their channels, so they can know with certainty what their earnings will be at the end of the month.

Twitter will implement this strategy for two purposes: to provide streamers with reliable and predictable revenue, and more efficient ad management.

This new monetization option will begin to roll out little by little, and selected users will be able to access it through the ads manager of the website.

Once they accept the conditions, they will be able to choose a time range to which they commit to transmit, and if they succeed, they will receive a set monthly payment.

This will end the speculation and uncertainty content creators must go through. Twitterso they can keep better control over their income.

Of course, they must adhere to the rules established by the platform to continue enjoying its benefits, and not be tempted to bring prohibited content.

Recently, Twitter toughened its measures against those who broadcast series or movies through its channels, which led to sanctions for Pokimane and Disguised Toast.

