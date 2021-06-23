Her name is Kaitlyn Siragusa and she is a 27-year-old American girl who practically the whole world knows exclusively by her streamer name Amouranth, a name that has become a symbol of several Twitch phenomena and goals from Hot Tub to the most recent “ASMR in leggins”

Amouranth’s live performances are inevitably much discussed and have led to some very recent bans that in any case do not stop a streamer who has more than 3.6 million followers only on Twitch and who obviously has many others also on Instagram or platforms such as Onlyfans. Amouranth has become a girl who symbolizes controversial issues in the streaming field and it is certainly interesting to find out what you think and how she is experiencing her undeniable success.

Kaitlyn was interviewed by Polygon revealing several details about the beginnings and how she is experiencing the mix between success and criticism of recent times.

“At first I thought of all this as a kind of hobby, I said to myself: I could also make some money from advertising while I’m simply creating costumes (she was also a cosplayer) or while playing video games”. The channel born in 2016 had a focus on cosplay which then led Amouranth to gravitate around the Just Chatting category between streaming of normal life, ASMR, direct linked to animals and just simply live chat with viewers. Then there was obviously the Hot Tub and ASMR moment and the boom in harassment and offensive messages.

“I thought about these things a lot and I wondered: is it worth it? I really think that every job has its own stresses. Every job has things that are certainly not perfect. For example if I worked in retail I would have my problems with of clients every day. I think I deserve harassment and insults? No I think no one deserves it but I feel it is worth continuing and enduring while I am still young and have the energy and then when I am older and have saved enough money I can do what I want with what I earned, do you know what I mean?

“Basically I’m just anticipating all the work rather than distributing it over the course of my life, and I think the harassment is worth putting up with for that.”

But Amouranth would like to direct her efforts towards what for her is her greatest passion: animals.

“My favorite animals are horses and dogs. My passion in the end is animals and I would like to set up a rescue organization using my platforms. But for now we are just saving money, squeezing as much as possible while there is. the possibility”.

Source: Polygon