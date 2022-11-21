In october, Twitch has reached 1.8 billion hours of viewingand, according to the monthly State of the Stream report from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg. Facebook Gaming hours reached 342 million hours in the month. YouTube Gaming logged 272 million hours of gameplay in October. Speaking instead of Twitch, the most popular categories They are the following:

Just Chatting – 239 million League of Legends – 157 million Overwatch 2 – 133 million GTA 5 – 94 million DOTA 2 – 82 million Valorant – 65 million FIFA 23 – 60 million CS:GO – 56 million Minecraft – 42 million World of Warcraft – 32 million

The only new game for the month is Overwatch 2, which starts immediately in third position, albeit with a certain gap from LoL. The latter has obtained valid results, given that it has obtained a +41% compared to the previous month. DOTA 2 (+76%), Valorant (+47%) and FIFA 23 (+84%) are also growing.

The decline worse is Minecraft, which lost 31% compared to September 2022, with World of Warcraft coming close behind with a 27% decline. The loss of Just Chatting (-3%) and GTA 5 (-8%) is less serious.

Twitch had gotten 2 billion hours of views in January 2022 and has not reached that figure since. October also missed the mark by 10%.

Speaking instead of Overwatch 2, the team explained that they want to make support roles more fun.