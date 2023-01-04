Let’s find out what they are the streamers Twitch most successful of 2022, i.e. those capable of totaling more million hours viewed than all the others. At the head we find without too many surprises Amouranth with 32.06 million watch hours. Ours is not just ahead of the second in the standings, the VTuber Ironmouse, which stops at 20.39 million hours of viewing. However, the latter has the record for subscriptions, with more than 100,000.

Amouranth – 32.06 million Ironmouse – 20.39 million saddummy – 14.89 million jinnytty – 13.66 million 39daph – 12.82 million Pokimane – 12.28 million rivers_gg – 12.22 million Kyedae – 11.46 million Shylily – 11.25 million dda_ju – 10.61 million

As you can see, Pokimane, once the platform’s all-time top streamer, has dropped to sixth position. However, it must be said that she has made far fewer live streams than in the past during 2022 and in 2023 she will do even less. She evidently got tired of carrying out this activity.

Also interesting is the presence of another VTuber in the top 10, Shylily, which demonstrates how this type of streamer is growing rapidly.

It is interesting that, despite the growth, the numbers of streamers are significantly lower than those of streamers, considering that the first in the standings, xQc, totaled 227.23 million hours of viewing.