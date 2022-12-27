The Dexerto magazine has published a summary of the Twitch records from its foundation to today. In particular he remembered what the record was monthly subscriptions and what were the subathon and lo stream longer.

The record for the highest number of subscriptions recorded in a single month is firmly in the hands of Ludwig, who as of April 2021 had 283,066 subscriptions. Ninja follows with 269,154 subscriptions, made in April 2018, then Geekandsundry with 55,349 (February 2018), very detached from the others and finally there is Tyler1 with 36,666 (February 2018).

Talking about subathon, i.e. a very long streaming with which to collect subscriptions, in first position we find Emilycc, with 414 days (the streaming is still ongoing at the time of writing this news). Followed by Notmes with 115 days (April 2022), TaySpokes with 112 days (March 2022), Tacos_Terps with 95 days December 2022 and REAL_Jakeychu with 89 days (April 2022).

It’s currently running a 172-day subathon of Ambish, but since it streams VOD content while it sleeps, it was dropped from the leaderboard.

As for the longer streams on Twitch (other than subathons), the record is held by GPHustla with 643 days. Yes, nearly two years of continuous streaming by a single user. Meanwhile GPHustla has been banned from Twitch and is now streaming on YouTube.

If desired, there is also the StreamerHouse channel, which has been streaming since 2013, but with different guests and a very high variety of content, here it is not comparable with GPHustla’s feat.