Twitch confirmed the dismissal good 500 employeesequal to 35% of its staff: despite over 35 million daily visitors, the streaming platform has failed to generate sufficient profits.

“I am sorry to have to report that we are taking the painful step of reduce our workforce by just over 500 people on Twitch,” CEO Dan Clancy said in an official blog post.

Shortly after the reports that spoke of layoffs for 35% of Twitch employees, the company confirmed the heavy renovationwhich according to Casey is due to the fact that the current size of the turnover does not allow maintaining such a large organization.