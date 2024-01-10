Twitch confirmed the dismissal good 500 employeesequal to 35% of its staff: despite over 35 million daily visitors, the streaming platform has failed to generate sufficient profits.
“I am sorry to have to report that we are taking the painful step of reduce our workforce by just over 500 people on Twitch,” CEO Dan Clancy said in an official blog post.
Shortly after the reports that spoke of layoffs for 35% of Twitch employees, the company confirmed the heavy renovationwhich according to Casey is due to the fact that the current size of the turnover does not allow maintaining such a large organization.
Will layoffs also be a trend in 2024?
Twitch's move is unfortunately not the only one nor the last within the gaming industry and the entertainment market in general, given that in the last few hours Amazon has also fired hundreds of Prime Video and MGM Studios employees.
The current CEO of Twitch, Dan Clancy, has already fired four hundred people immediately after his appointment, in March 2023, defending this choice on the basis of the long-term sustainability of the business.
As with several other realities, the streaming platform also saw a substantial increase in content and visits during the pandemic, but with the return to normality those monstrous numbers have definitely dropped.
