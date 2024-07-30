Twitch is changing its face, embracing a TikTok-style interface for its mobile app. The goal? To make the platform more accessible and engaging for the millions of users who use it primarily on smartphones. The new “Home” screen of the Twitch app will no longer just show the streamers followed, but a personalized feed of recommended content, based on the user’s viewing preferences. An intelligent algorithm will then select videos, clips and live broadcasts, offering a continuous and engaging discovery experience.

The new Twitch app doesn’t just change the home screen. The entire interface has been redesigned to make it easier to navigate and discover new content. In addition to the “Home” tab, there’s an “Explore” tab to find new streamers, an “Activity” tab for notifications, and your personal profile.

New Twitch App Screenshots

This strategic move by Twitch is motivated by the growing use of the mobile app by users. By making the mobile experience more engaging and rewarding, the platform hopes to increase the time users spend on the app and build loyalty. So, to recap, these are the key points of the new experience:

Custom Feed : an algorithm analyzes viewing preferences to suggest new and interesting content and discover new streamers.

: an algorithm analyzes viewing preferences to suggest new and interesting content and discover new streamers. Simplified navigation : The interface has been redesigned to make it easier to explore the platform and find what you’re looking for, with Browse, Activity and Profile tabs located at the bottom for quick access.

: The interface has been redesigned to make it easier to explore the platform and find what you’re looking for, with Browse, Activity and Profile tabs located at the bottom for quick access. Stories and Clip Feeds: Discover what happened in your absence and follow the stories of your favorite streamers when they’re offline.

Twitch’s new personalized feed represents a significant change for the platform, which is increasingly getting closer to the most popular social networks like TikTok. This evolution could attract new users and make the experience more engaging, but it could also raise some concerns among users who are more fond of the old interface.

While the new version is rolling out on iOS and Android, it’s your turn: what do you think of this new feature? Are you ready to dive into the new Twitch or did you prefer the classic version?